Oh hey, was that Air Force One parked at Eagle County Airport?
An Air Force crew spent some time in the Eagle County Regional Airport with the plane that would be Air Force One, or Air Force Two, if the president or vice president was on it. Randy Wyrick, Vail Daily Yes, that was Air Force One or Air Force Two or something similar that was parked at the Eagle County Regional Airport recently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Vail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No more camping at the Eagle Valley Community Fund (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Taylor Moore
|1
|Hike some non-14ers this summer (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ELISE GINGERICH
|1
|Police: Man punched skier on Beaver Creek (Dec '10)
|Feb '16
|Vail inquiring minds
|17
|Spanish Paella (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Will Dockery
|1
|Annual Salute to the USA returns to Avon on Friday (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Jack
|1
|Eagle senior care center takes next step (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Calvin James
|1
|Matterhorn Inn a total loss (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|you suck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC