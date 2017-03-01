Mercedes-Benz's new 2018 E-Class Cabr...

Mercedes-Benz's new 2018 E-Class Cabriolet is the winter-friendly convertible

The convertible segment is dwindling, but a complete makeover and a more driver-friendly chassis could make the Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet an unexpected hit. The star of the Mercedes-Benz booth at next week's Geneva Auto Show will be the brand-new 2018 E-Class Cabriolet.

