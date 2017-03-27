Meet the man who persuaded Vail to invest in itself - during the Great Recession
"It's one of the things I try to always do," he says, cradling cups and cans plucked from planters, sidewalks, gutters. It's safe to guess that Zemler won't stop combing Vail's streets when he steps down from his town manager gig next month after more than 13 years of piloting the resort community through a $2 billion renaissance and a belt-tightening recession.
