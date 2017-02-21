Vail Valley Medical Center receives 2017 Women's Choice Award in obstetrics
The Women's Choice Award recently acknowledged Vail Valley Medical Center as one of America's best hospitals for obstetrics. The award signifies that VVMC is in the top 17 percent of 2,815 U.S. hospitals offering obstetrics.
