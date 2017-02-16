Some resorts left out of new bus service for skiers on I-70
Northwest Colorado officials are criticizing a new state-funded bus service for leaving some resort destinations out in the cold. The Steamboat Pilot & Today reports that on Tuesday State Transportation Commission Chairwoman Kathy Connell questioned the fact that that a new bus service to ski destinations doesn't serve more isolated resort towns like Steamboat Springs, Telluride and Purgatory.
