Some resorts left out of new bus service for skiers on I-70

Northwest Colorado officials are criticizing a new state-funded bus service for leaving some resort destinations out in the cold. The Steamboat Pilot & Today reports that on Tuesday State Transportation Commission Chairwoman Kathy Connell questioned the fact that that a new bus service to ski destinations doesn't serve more isolated resort towns like Steamboat Springs, Telluride and Purgatory.

