Sixteen restaurant in Trump Tower names new executive chef
Sixteen, the Michelin two-star restaurant at Trump International Hotel & Tower, has a new executive chef chosen from within the ranks: Nick Dostal, who was chef de cuisine for nearly two years. Dostal takes over from Thomas Lents, who left Sixteen last month for Detroit, where he will be in charge of food operations at the under-construction Foundation Hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Vail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No more camping at the Eagle Valley Community Fund (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Taylor Moore
|1
|Hike some non-14ers this summer (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ELISE GINGERICH
|1
|Police: Man punched skier on Beaver Creek (Dec '10)
|Feb '16
|Vail inquiring minds
|17
|Spanish Paella (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Will Dockery
|1
|Annual Salute to the USA returns to Avon on Friday (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Jack
|1
|Eagle senior care center takes next step (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Calvin James
|1
|Matterhorn Inn a total loss (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|you suck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC