Sixteen restaurant in Trump Tower names new executive chef

Sixteen, the Michelin two-star restaurant at Trump International Hotel & Tower, has a new executive chef chosen from within the ranks: Nick Dostal, who was chef de cuisine for nearly two years. Dostal takes over from Thomas Lents, who left Sixteen last month for Detroit, where he will be in charge of food operations at the under-construction Foundation Hotel.

