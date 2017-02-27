Pet turtle named "Turtle" rescued after being frozen solid following Vail Pass crash
A pet turtle named "Turtle" was rescued and revived after being lost and frozen solid Sunday morning in a crash on Vail Pass. Eagle County Paramedic Services says after it treated people involved in the 9:30 a.m. wreck, one of the youngest patients told paramedics he had lost his pet turtle during the crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
