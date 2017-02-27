Pet turtle named "Turtle" rescued after being frozen solid following Vail Pass crash

Pet turtle named "Turtle" rescued aft...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: Denver Post

A pet turtle named "Turtle" was rescued and revived after being lost and frozen solid Sunday morning in a crash on Vail Pass. Eagle County Paramedic Services says after it treated people involved in the 9:30 a.m. wreck, one of the youngest patients told paramedics he had lost his pet turtle during the crash.

