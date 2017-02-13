Modern American restaurant Pendulum o...

Modern American restaurant Pendulum opens in Vail Village

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: Denver Post

If you're like us, every time you go to Vail, you run into the same age-old problem: There isn't a single place to get a good plate of apres-ski crispy Peruvian octopus. From the PlumpJack restaurant group, which also launched White Bison in town this past December, Pendulum looks like an upscale, rustic lodge because, well, this is Vail and everything looks like an upscale, rustic lodge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No more camping at the Eagle Valley Community Fund (Aug '16) Aug '16 Taylor Moore 1
News Hike some non-14ers this summer (Jul '16) Jul '16 ELISE GINGERICH 1
News Police: Man punched skier on Beaver Creek (Dec '10) Feb '16 Vail inquiring minds 17
News Spanish Paella (Jul '15) Jul '15 Will Dockery 1
News Annual Salute to the USA returns to Avon on Friday (Jul '15) Jul '15 Jack 1
News Eagle senior care center takes next step (Dec '14) Dec '14 Calvin James 1
News Matterhorn Inn a total loss (Nov '14) Nov '14 you suck 1
See all Vail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vail Forum Now

Vail Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vail Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
 

Vail, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,126 • Total comments across all topics: 278,991,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC