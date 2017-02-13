Modern American restaurant Pendulum opens in Vail Village
If you're like us, every time you go to Vail, you run into the same age-old problem: There isn't a single place to get a good plate of apres-ski crispy Peruvian octopus. From the PlumpJack restaurant group, which also launched White Bison in town this past December, Pendulum looks like an upscale, rustic lodge because, well, this is Vail and everything looks like an upscale, rustic lodge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Vail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No more camping at the Eagle Valley Community Fund (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Taylor Moore
|1
|Hike some non-14ers this summer (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ELISE GINGERICH
|1
|Police: Man punched skier on Beaver Creek (Dec '10)
|Feb '16
|Vail inquiring minds
|17
|Spanish Paella (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Will Dockery
|1
|Annual Salute to the USA returns to Avon on Friday (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Jack
|1
|Eagle senior care center takes next step (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Calvin James
|1
|Matterhorn Inn a total loss (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|you suck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC