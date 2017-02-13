Modern American restaurant Pendulum opens in Vail Village

If you're like us, every time you go to Vail, you run into the same age-old problem: There isn't a single place to get a good plate of apres-ski crispy Peruvian octopus. From the PlumpJack restaurant group, which also launched White Bison in town this past December, Pendulum looks like an upscale, rustic lodge because, well, this is Vail and everything looks like an upscale, rustic lodge.

