How researchers in Vail are pursuing breakthroughs to help injuries...
How researchers in Vail are pursuing breakthroughs to help injuries heal faster - and some day slow down the way we age Research Coordinator Kaitie Whitney waiting for the results of a protein quantification assay on platelet rich plasma in the Center for Regenerative Sports Medicine, Steadman Philippon Research Institute Feb. 9, 2017 in Vail, Colorado. Research Technician Alex Scibetta holds human muscle-derived stem cells collected from sectioned frozen pellets on a slide to be stained and studied in the Center for Regenerative Sports Medicine, Steadman Philippon Research Institute Feb. 9, 2017 in Vail, Colorado.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Vail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No more camping at the Eagle Valley Community Fund (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Taylor Moore
|1
|Hike some non-14ers this summer (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ELISE GINGERICH
|1
|Police: Man punched skier on Beaver Creek (Dec '10)
|Feb '16
|Vail inquiring minds
|17
|Spanish Paella (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Will Dockery
|1
|Annual Salute to the USA returns to Avon on Friday (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Jack
|1
|Eagle senior care center takes next step (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Calvin James
|1
|Matterhorn Inn a total loss (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|you suck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC