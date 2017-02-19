How researchers in Vail are pursuing ...

How researchers in Vail are pursuing breakthroughs to help injuries...

Sunday Feb 19

How researchers in Vail are pursuing breakthroughs to help injuries heal faster - and some day slow down the way we age Research Coordinator Kaitie Whitney waiting for the results of a protein quantification assay on platelet rich plasma in the Center for Regenerative Sports Medicine, Steadman Philippon Research Institute Feb. 9, 2017 in Vail, Colorado. Research Technician Alex Scibetta holds human muscle-derived stem cells collected from sectioned frozen pellets on a slide to be stained and studied in the Center for Regenerative Sports Medicine, Steadman Philippon Research Institute Feb. 9, 2017 in Vail, Colorado.

