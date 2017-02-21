Gypsum wants citizen involvement in 2017
During a State of the Town presentation at the Gypsum Chamber meeting Wednesday night, Gypsum Town Manager Jeff Shroll said the community hopes to complete an ambitious master planning effort this year. But before it writes the plan, the town needs to know what people think.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vail Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No more camping at the Eagle Valley Community Fund (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Taylor Moore
|1
|Hike some non-14ers this summer (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ELISE GINGERICH
|1
|Police: Man punched skier on Beaver Creek (Dec '10)
|Feb '16
|Vail inquiring minds
|17
|Spanish Paella (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Will Dockery
|1
|Annual Salute to the USA returns to Avon on Friday (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Jack
|1
|Eagle senior care center takes next step (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Calvin James
|1
|Matterhorn Inn a total loss (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|you suck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC