Centennial Resource Development to Participate in Credit Suisse Energy Summit

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. together with its affiliates , announced today that George S. Glyphis, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in the Credit Suisse Energy Summit in Vail, Colorado on February 13 – 14, 2017. The presentation materials to be used during the conference were previously used at the Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference and posted on Centennial's website at www.cdevinc.com  under the Investor Relations tab on January 5, 2017.

