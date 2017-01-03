Winter storm warning issued for Vail area; 15-30 inches in forecast
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much of the Central Mountains, including the Vail area. COZ010-017>019-040645- /O.UPG.KGJT.WS.A.0001.170104T0700Z-170106T0700Z/ /O.EXB.KGJT.WS.W.0001.170104T1200Z-170106T1200Z/ GORE AND ELK MOUNTAINS/CENTRAL MOUNTAIN VALLEYS- UNCOMPAHGRE PLATEAU AND DALLAS DIVIDE- NORTHWEST SAN JUAN MOUNTAINS-SOUTHWEST SAN JUAN MOUNTAINS- 342 PM MST TUE JAN 3 2017 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GRAND JUNCTION HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOWWHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM MST FRIDAY.
