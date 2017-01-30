Why Summit County has the lowest canc...

Why Summit County has the lowest cancer death rates in the country

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Denver Post

A study published this month found that vertiginous Summit County has the lowest rate of death from any type of cancer in the United States. The high-country county - known for ski resorts such as Breckenridge and Keystone - also ranks no worse than third nationally in any of the study's lists of counties with the lowest death rates for 10 specific kinds of cancer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No more camping at the Eagle Valley Community Fund (Aug '16) Aug '16 Taylor Moore 1
News Hike some non-14ers this summer (Jul '16) Jul '16 ELISE GINGERICH 1
News Police: Man punched skier on Beaver Creek (Dec '10) Feb '16 Vail inquiring minds 17
News Spanish Paella (Jul '15) Jul '15 Will Dockery 1
News Annual Salute to the USA returns to Avon on Friday (Jul '15) Jul '15 Jack 1
News Eagle senior care center takes next step (Dec '14) Dec '14 Calvin James 1
News Matterhorn Inn a total loss (Nov '14) Nov '14 you suck 1
See all Vail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vail Forum Now

Vail Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vail Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Vail, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,715 • Total comments across all topics: 278,676,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC