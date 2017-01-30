Why Summit County has the lowest cancer death rates in the country
A study published this month found that vertiginous Summit County has the lowest rate of death from any type of cancer in the United States. The high-country county - known for ski resorts such as Breckenridge and Keystone - also ranks no worse than third nationally in any of the study's lists of counties with the lowest death rates for 10 specific kinds of cancer.
