US Skier Lindsey Vonn to Take 'Lot of Risk' Returning to World Cup with Broken Arm
Lindsey Vonn is taking "a lot of risk of doing more damage" to her right arm when she returns to World Cup skiing this weekend, nine weeks after breaking her right upper arm. Surgery has made the arm more vulnerable to another fracture if she has to break a fall, the four-time overall champion said on Thursday.
