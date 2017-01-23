US Skier Lindsey Vonn to Take 'Lot of...

US Skier Lindsey Vonn to Take 'Lot of Risk' Returning to World Cup with Broken Arm

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Cybercast News Service

Lindsey Vonn is taking "a lot of risk of doing more damage" to her right arm when she returns to World Cup skiing this weekend, nine weeks after breaking her right upper arm. Surgery has made the arm more vulnerable to another fracture if she has to break a fall, the four-time overall champion said on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No more camping at the Eagle Valley Community Fund Aug '16 Taylor Moore 1
News Hike some non-14ers this summer (Jul '16) Jul '16 ELISE GINGERICH 1
News Police: Man punched skier on Beaver Creek (Dec '10) Feb '16 Vail inquiring minds 17
News Spanish Paella (Jul '15) Jul '15 Will Dockery 1
News Annual Salute to the USA returns to Avon on Friday (Jul '15) Jul '15 Jack 1
News Eagle senior care center takes next step (Dec '14) Dec '14 Calvin James 1
News Matterhorn Inn a total loss (Nov '14) Nov '14 you suck 1
See all Vail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vail Forum Now

Vail Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vail Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Vail, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,816 • Total comments across all topics: 278,182,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC