Ken Roczen | Injury Update - KR94's year might be over
During the 450 Main Event at the 2017 Anaheim Two SX, Team Honda HRC's Ken Roczen suffered a terrifying crash in a technical rhythm lane. It appeared that Roczen mistimed the section and after leaving the take-off of one jump, ejected himself off of the bike and slammed into the ground.
