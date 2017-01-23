City of Whistler looks to solve traffic woes
This winter's banner ski season in B.C. has likely added to traffic headaches for skiers and snowboarders travelling to and from Whistler, not to mention the people who make the popular ski resort town their home. While the Sunday exodus of weekend skiers has always tied up traffic in Whistler, locals said now it can take up to an hour to get into and out of the village anytime on Saturday or Sunday.
