Carbon monoxide leak at Vail duplex incapacitates two people

Thursday Jan 12

Firefighters evacuated five people - two of whom were incapacitated - from a home in Vail on Wednesday morning that had filled up with extremely dangerous levels of carbon monoxide. Vail Fire and Emergency Services says carbon monoxide levels in the home were measured at 2,000 parts per million - more than twice the 800 parts million level that can cause unconsciousness, brain damage or death within minutes.

