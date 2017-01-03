Bountiful snow at Colorado ski areas heading into first weekend of new year | Colorado Springs Ga...
Reed Taylor, of Michigan, skis Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at Beaver Creek, Colo. Skiers throughout the West gleefully flocked to resorts Thursday to take advantage of deep, fresh snow dumped by a series of winter storms that were moving east and threatening turbulent weather across much of the Southeast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Vail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No more camping at the Eagle Valley Community Fund
|Aug '16
|Taylor Moore
|1
|Hike some non-14ers this summer (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ELISE GINGERICH
|1
|Police: Man punched skier on Beaver Creek (Dec '10)
|Feb '16
|Vail inquiring minds
|17
|Spanish Paella (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Will Dockery
|1
|Annual Salute to the USA returns to Avon on Friday (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Jack
|1
|Eagle senior care center takes next step (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Calvin James
|1
|Matterhorn Inn a total loss (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|you suck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vail Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC