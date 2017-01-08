Big Beers festival makes its debut in Breckenridge

Big Beers festival makes its debut in...

Sunday Jan 8 Read more: Denver Post

The Big Beers Belgians and Barleywines Festival draws dozens of brewers and craft beer fans each year to seminars and a tasting event. The loss of its longtime location in Vail forced organizers to rethink the entire festival - which is one of the premier craft beer events in Colorado - and find a new location to showcase a burgeoning industry.

