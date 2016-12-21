Vail Daily column: All are welcome at the 2016 Christmas Bird Count
As the snow falls and the days get shorter you might find yourself thinking of hot chocolate, candy canes, perfectly wrapped presents anda binoculars? As we approach that time of year when traditions abound, there is another tradition which might not yet be upon your annual list: the Christmas Bird Count. The CBC is the longest running Citizen Science survey in the world! This year marks the 117th annual count.
