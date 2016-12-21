Snowmass, Copper Mountain want alpine...

Snowmass, Copper Mountain want alpine coasters, new mountain bike trails to lure summer tourists

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Denver Post

The Forest Flyer takes riders down the mountain at Epic Discovery part of Vail's summer development project, June 21, 2016. Vail Mountain is the first ski resort in the country to develop summer amenities under federal legislation designed to expand year-round activity at ski resorts on federal land.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No more camping at the Eagle Valley Community Fund Aug '16 Taylor Moore 1
News Hike some non-14ers this summer Jul '16 ELISE GINGERICH 1
News Police: Man punched skier on Beaver Creek (Dec '10) Feb '16 Vail inquiring minds 17
News Spanish Paella (Jul '15) Jul '15 Will Dockery 1
News Annual Salute to the USA returns to Avon on Friday (Jul '15) Jul '15 Jack 1
News Eagle senior care center takes next step (Dec '14) Dec '14 Calvin James 1
News Matterhorn Inn a total loss (Nov '14) Nov '14 you suck 1
See all Vail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vail Forum Now

Vail Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vail Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Cuba
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Vail, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,146 • Total comments across all topics: 277,384,342

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC