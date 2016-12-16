Pilot lost control of small plane in ...

Pilot lost control of small plane in fatal Eagle County airport crash, according to NTSB

Friday Dec 16

Photos from the accident flight as gathered by the NTSB as part of its investigation into the fatal June 2015 crash. The pilot of a small plane that crashed last year at the Eagle County Regional Airport, killing him and seriously injuring a passenger, lost control of the aircraft while trying to land in gusty conditions, the National Transportation Safety Board says.

