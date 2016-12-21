New Burton binding makes stepping on snowboard a snap
In this photo provided by Burton Snowboards, a person steps into the new Step-On bindings in Vail, Colo., Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016. A new technology that enables the boot to snap onto the board like a ski binding has the potential to inject fresh life into a sport that has been dealing with slowing growth for the last decade or so.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
