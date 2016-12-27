Metallica's Hetfield Left San Fran Du...

Metallica's Hetfield Left San Fran Due to 'Elitist Attitude' There

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: News Max

Metallica frontman James Hetfield moved out of the San Francisco Bay Area because he felt like there was an "elitist attitude there," he told UFC personality Joe Rogan on " The Joe Rogan Experience " podcast. "If you weren't their way politically, their way environmentally, all of that, you were looked down upon," Hetfield said.

