Metallica's Hetfield Left San Fran Due to 'Elitist Attitude' There
Metallica frontman James Hetfield moved out of the San Francisco Bay Area because he felt like there was an "elitist attitude there," he told UFC personality Joe Rogan on " The Joe Rogan Experience " podcast. "If you weren't their way politically, their way environmentally, all of that, you were looked down upon," Hetfield said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Vail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No more camping at the Eagle Valley Community Fund
|Aug '16
|Taylor Moore
|1
|Hike some non-14ers this summer (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ELISE GINGERICH
|1
|Police: Man punched skier on Beaver Creek (Dec '10)
|Feb '16
|Vail inquiring minds
|17
|Spanish Paella (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Will Dockery
|1
|Annual Salute to the USA returns to Avon on Friday (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Jack
|1
|Eagle senior care center takes next step (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Calvin James
|1
|Matterhorn Inn a total loss (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|you suck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vail Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC