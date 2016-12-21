American A319 near Denver on Dec 11th...

American A319 near Denver on Dec 11th 2016, engine problem

Monday Dec 12 Read more: AVHerald

An American Airlines Airbus A319-100, registration N9018E performing flight AA-2400 from Dallas Ft. Worth,TX to Vail,CO , was descending towards Vail when the crew reported a #1 engine indication and decided to divert to Denver.

