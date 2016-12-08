7 million burgers and 10 years in, Larkburger looks to future, first out-of-state locations

Larkburger has served more than 7.2 million burgers, 883,000 milkshakes and 3.2 million pounds of potatoes over the past 10 years. But it all started with just one burger, a steak au poivre -inspired take on the American classic first featured at chef Thomas Salamunovich's high-end Larkspur restaurant in Vail in 1999.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.