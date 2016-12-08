7 million burgers and 10 years in, Larkburger looks to future, first out-of-state locations
Larkburger has served more than 7.2 million burgers, 883,000 milkshakes and 3.2 million pounds of potatoes over the past 10 years. But it all started with just one burger, a steak au poivre -inspired take on the American classic first featured at chef Thomas Salamunovich's high-end Larkspur restaurant in Vail in 1999.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Vail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No more camping at the Eagle Valley Community Fund
|Aug '16
|Taylor Moore
|1
|Hike some non-14ers this summer
|Jul '16
|ELISE GINGERICH
|1
|Police: Man punched skier on Beaver Creek (Dec '10)
|Feb '16
|Vail inquiring minds
|17
|Spanish Paella (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Will Dockery
|1
|Annual Salute to the USA returns to Avon on Friday (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Jack
|1
|Eagle senior care center takes next step (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Calvin James
|1
|Matterhorn Inn a total loss (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|you suck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vail Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC