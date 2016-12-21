CBRE Arranges $121 Million Sale Of Four Seasons And Residences
CBRE Hotels has arranged the sale of the 134-room Four Seasons Resort and Residences in Vail, Colorado, for $121 million. Prominently located at 1 Vail Road, the Four Seasons Resort and Residences is the leading lodging product in the center of one of North America's most celebrated ski destinations.
