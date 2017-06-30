Vacaville sets public meeting for residential design requirements
The City of Vacaville's Community Development Department is holding a series of public outreach meetings this summer to receive input from residents and others as they update the city's residential design requirements. The first meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. July 12 in multipurpose rooms 1 and 2 at the McBride Senior Center, 91 Town Square Place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Great Moon Buffet CLOSED
|Mon
|A Thought
|1
|Revenge of JOHN The Baptist TOM HUGHS and OBAMA... (Jan '16)
|Jul 1
|The Truth Teller
|10
|Village green
|Jun 29
|Wondering
|1
|Vacaville council tables pride month proclamations
|Jun 29
|unicorn cluster
|5
|McDonald's OK along Alamo Drive in Vacaville
|Jun 28
|Orange Juice
|4
|Vacaville approves budget, including 11 more po...
|Jun 28
|Orange Juice
|1
|Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12)
|Jun 14
|Shannon78
|482
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC