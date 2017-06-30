Vacaville school district leaders app...

Vacaville school district leaders approve LCAP, $116M budget for 17-18

Meeting a state-mandated deadline, Vacaville Unified leaders Thursday approved the school district's 2017-18 budget and the accompanying Local Control Accountability Plan, with some minor changes to the plan as requested by Michael Kitzes, the governing board's president.

