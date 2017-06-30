Vacaville school board inks $1M contract with food services firm for frozen, refrigerated foods

A charter school petition denial and approval of the 2017-18 budgets were the main stories that emerged last week from a Vacaville Unified governing board meeting, but some other pocketbook matters also crossed the trustees' dais and were approved. Trustees OK'd a so-called “piggyback co-op bid” with San Gabriel Valley Food Services to contract with Gold Star Foods, in an amount not to exceed $1 million.

