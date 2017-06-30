Vacaville gang member convicted of attempted murder

A Solano County Superior Court jury convicted a Vacaville gang member of willful, deliberate, premeditated attempted murder in the brutal 2014 stabbing of his co-worker over his past gang affiliations. Daniel N. Carranza, 21, also was found guilty of the special allegations that claimed he personally inflicted great bodily injury on his victim during the commission of the crime, and that he personally used a deadly weapon, according to the Solano County District Attorney's Office.

