Vacaville festival rocks blues for 9th straight year
With the Fourth of July right around the corner, communities are soon going to be slathered in the nation's colors. Some other towns can handle the red and white part because Vacaville has the blue part locked down with the ninth annual Rockin' Blues Festival, which opened Saturday and continues Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Revenge of JOHN The Baptist TOM HUGHS and OBAMA... (Jan '16)
|Sat
|The Truth Teller
|10
|Village green
|Jun 29
|Wondering
|1
|Vacaville council tables pride month proclamations
|Jun 29
|unicorn cluster
|5
|McDonald's OK along Alamo Drive in Vacaville
|Jun 28
|Orange Juice
|4
|Vacaville approves budget, including 11 more po...
|Jun 28
|Orange Juice
|1
|Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12)
|Jun 14
|Shannon78
|482
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Jun 6
|Hooter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC