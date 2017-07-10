Vacaville church needs backpacks, school supplies for needy students
Kimberly K. Fu - The Reporter Savion Mack, 1, sorts pencils and uses them as impromptu drumsticks at Shiloh Baptist Church. And staff with Shiloh Baptist Church in Vacaville are asking folks to buy a little extra, to help them fill backpacks for students in need.
