Tickets still available for Gold Star...

Tickets still available for Gold Star Parents dinner

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Republic

Tickets are still available for Sunday's dinner to raise funds to help Gold Star families attend the annual Gold Star Parents event at the Marines Memorial Association in San Francisco. The dinner at the Vacaville Veterans Memorial Hall is being held on Sunday with cocktails starting at 4 and a dinner catered by the Buckhorn Grill starting at 5 p.m. There will also be a silent auction and entertainment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a... 6 hr Rudi 3
News Fairfield explains gang plan (Jun '09) 14 hr VCF 22
News McDonald's OK along Alamo Drive in Vacaville 19 hr Birds Landing Bob 5
Great Moon Buffet CLOSED 19 hr Birds Landing Bob 3
News Vacaville school board inks $1M contract with f... 19 hr Birds Landing Bob 1
Village green 19 hr Birds Landing Bob 2
Revenge of JOHN The Baptist TOM HUGHS and OBAMA... (Jan '16) Jul 1 The Truth Teller 10
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,886 • Total comments across all topics: 282,301,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC