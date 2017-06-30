Tickets still available for Gold Star Parents dinner
Tickets are still available for Sunday's dinner to raise funds to help Gold Star families attend the annual Gold Star Parents event at the Marines Memorial Association in San Francisco. The dinner at the Vacaville Veterans Memorial Hall is being held on Sunday with cocktails starting at 4 and a dinner catered by the Buckhorn Grill starting at 5 p.m. There will also be a silent auction and entertainment.
