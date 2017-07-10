State board grants parole to former Vacaville inmate
The state's Board of Parole held a hearing Friday for convicted killer James Baggett and Baggett was subsequently paroled after the hearing, according to a press release issued by the Solano County District Attorney's Office. Baggett, 59, was convicted of killing fellow inmate Edwin Earle on April 10, 1987, at the California Medical Facility, Vacaville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Revenge of JOHN The Baptist TOM HUGHS and OBAMA... (Jan '16)
|15 hr
|The Truth Teller
|10
|Village green
|Jun 29
|Wondering
|1
|Vacaville council tables pride month proclamations
|Jun 29
|unicorn cluster
|5
|McDonald's OK along Alamo Drive in Vacaville
|Jun 28
|Orange Juice
|4
|Vacaville approves budget, including 11 more po...
|Jun 28
|Orange Juice
|1
|Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12)
|Jun 14
|Shannon78
|482
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Jun 6
|Hooter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC