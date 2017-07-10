State board grants parole to former Vacaville inmate

The state's Board of Parole held a hearing Friday for convicted killer James Baggett and Baggett was subsequently paroled after the hearing, according to a press release issued by the Solano County District Attorney's Office. Baggett, 59, was convicted of killing fellow inmate Edwin Earle on April 10, 1987, at the California Medical Facility, Vacaville.

