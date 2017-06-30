Solano County free of West Nile so fa...

Solano County free of West Nile so far this year

Solano County has been free from any evidence of the West Nile virus so far this year, and the Solano Mosquito Abatement District would like to keep it that way. So far, all the tests of mosquitos trapped around the county and dead birds brought in have tested negative, according to abatement district General Manager Richard Snyder.

