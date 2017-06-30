Solano County free of West Nile so far this year
Solano County has been free from any evidence of the West Nile virus so far this year, and the Solano Mosquito Abatement District would like to keep it that way. So far, all the tests of mosquitos trapped around the county and dead birds brought in have tested negative, according to abatement district General Manager Richard Snyder.
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a...
|3 hr
|Rudi
|3
|Fairfield explains gang plan (Jun '09)
|10 hr
|VCF
|22
|McDonald's OK along Alamo Drive in Vacaville
|16 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|5
|Great Moon Buffet CLOSED
|16 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|3
|Vacaville school board inks $1M contract with f...
|16 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Village green
|16 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|2
|Revenge of JOHN The Baptist TOM HUGHS and OBAMA... (Jan '16)
|Jul 1
|The Truth Teller
|10
