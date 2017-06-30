Solano celebrates Independence Day
All personal fireworks are prohibited in Vacaville, Fairfield, Vallejo and Benicia. Safe and Sane fireworks are legal for sale and use in Dixon, Suisun City and Rio Vista.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Revenge of JOHN The Baptist TOM HUGHS and OBAMA... (Jan '16)
|Sat
|The Truth Teller
|10
|Village green
|Jun 29
|Wondering
|1
|Vacaville council tables pride month proclamations
|Jun 29
|unicorn cluster
|5
|McDonald's OK along Alamo Drive in Vacaville
|Jun 28
|Orange Juice
|4
|Vacaville approves budget, including 11 more po...
|Jun 28
|Orange Juice
|1
|Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12)
|Jun 14
|Shannon78
|482
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Jun 6
|Hooter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC