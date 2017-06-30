Search for stolen car suspects
Vacaville Police prepare to search the backyard of a home on Bella Vista Road as they look to capture a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle earlier in the day from a local dealership. The suspects then abandoned the vehicle behind Scandinavian Designs in the 200 block of Bella Vista Road and fled on foot.
