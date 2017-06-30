R2D2 Ride organizers seek riders, teams
Organizers are encouraging area residents to grab a bike and a group of your best buddies and sign up to ride in NorthBay Healthcare's sixth annual Ride to Defeat Diabetes, set for Sept. 10. The event includes a family friendly 10-mile ride, a more-challenging 25-mile ride and a "Metric Century" 60-mile ride for the cycling enthusiast.
