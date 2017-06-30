Military Notes: Dixon grad completes basic training
U.S. Air Force Airman Alyssa E. Pluskota graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio. Pluskota is the daughter of Jorge Cortez, of Dixon, and wife of David Pluskota, of Vacaville.
