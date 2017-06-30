Longtime volunteer honored by Genealogical Society
When you compliment Ruth Setterquist about all the work she has done for the Solano County Genealogical Society, she will quickly point out all that the other volunteers do. Her friends had to trick her into coming down to the Society's home at the Old Vacaville City Hall recently in order to honor her for work that has made the Society what it is today.
