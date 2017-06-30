Jury deliberates Vacaville sex abuse case
Wednesday provided the last witness testimonies in the case of a Vacaville man accused of sexually abusing a juvenile family member for several years. Alejandro Zamora, 51, faces charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child, oral copulation, sodomy, sex with a minor, and lewd and lascivious acts with a child.
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Great Moon Buffet CLOSED
|13 hr
|A Thought
|2
|Revenge of JOHN The Baptist TOM HUGHS and OBAMA... (Jan '16)
|Jul 1
|The Truth Teller
|10
|Village green
|Jun 29
|Wondering
|1
|Vacaville council tables pride month proclamations
|Jun 29
|unicorn cluster
|5
|McDonald's OK along Alamo Drive in Vacaville
|Jun 28
|Orange Juice
|4
|Vacaville approves budget, including 11 more po...
|Jun 28
|Orange Juice
|1
|Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12)
|Jun 14
|Shannon78
|482
