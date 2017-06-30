July 6 Vallejo A&E Source: Popular De...

July 6 Vallejo A&E Source: Popular Demand plays the hits at Vacaa s Creekwalk

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

And nobody is happier than Yvette Oceguera, lead vocalist for Popular Demand, headlining CreekWalk at Andrews Park in Vacaville on Friday. While the band can still belt out the RHCP hits, there's so much more, Oceguera, said, from Stevie Wonder to Jason Mraz, Ed Sheeran to Etta James, the Beatles to the Imagine Dragons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Great Moon Buffet CLOSED Mon A Thought 1
Revenge of JOHN The Baptist TOM HUGHS and OBAMA... (Jan '16) Jul 1 The Truth Teller 10
Village green Jun 29 Wondering 1
News Vacaville council tables pride month proclamations Jun 29 unicorn cluster 5
News McDonald's OK along Alamo Drive in Vacaville Jun 28 Orange Juice 4
News Vacaville approves budget, including 11 more po... Jun 28 Orange Juice 1
Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12) Jun 14 Shannon78 482
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,840 • Total comments across all topics: 282,263,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC