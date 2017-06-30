July 6 Vallejo A&E Source: Popular Demand plays the hits at Vacaa s Creekwalk
And nobody is happier than Yvette Oceguera, lead vocalist for Popular Demand, headlining CreekWalk at Andrews Park in Vacaville on Friday. While the band can still belt out the RHCP hits, there's so much more, Oceguera, said, from Stevie Wonder to Jason Mraz, Ed Sheeran to Etta James, the Beatles to the Imagine Dragons.
