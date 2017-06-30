Judge doesn't buy testimony that woman lost her balance in parked SUV
A man was held to answer Monday on a domestic violence charge after a judge said he didn't believe testimony by the man's girlfriend that a two-inch cut on her forehead came from losing her balance in an SUV parked in Vacaville. The woman said she struck the dashboard and then the gear shift after falling when reaching for a cigarette June 15 in the vehicle parked along Harbison Drive.
