Iwama Market through the years
It seems incongruous that a lonely, ramshackle building sitting on 1.7 acres on Rockville Road near Willotta Oaks could elicit fond memories from locals - much less be a catalyst for works of art. Yet the long-closed and decaying Iwama Market manages to be an oxymoronic beloved eyesore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vacaville child drowns in pool (Jul '13)
|1 hr
|Jodi Briscoe
|232
|(S)IGGERS (replace S of N) want to rub my weeni... (Apr '16)
|1 hr
|Nic Gagnon
|7
|Twins Drown In Backyard Pool (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|Nic Gagnon
|7
|McDonald's OK along Alamo Drive in Vacaville
|Thu
|Birds Landing Bob
|5
|Vacaville school board inks $1M contract with f...
|Thu
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Vacaville council tables pride month proclamations
|Jun 29
|unicorn cluster
|5
|Vacaville approves budget, including 11 more po...
|Jun 28
|Orange Juice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC