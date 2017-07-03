Home Plates: The Nut Tree potato salad saga
"One day years ago, we flew our airplane with four kids to the Nut Tree for lunch," begins Terry Beers' tale. But when a changing weather forecast meant they wouldn't be able to stay as long as they had intended at the once-legendary Vacaville road stop, Beers wouldn't be deterred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Revenge of JOHN The Baptist TOM HUGHS and OBAMA... (Jan '16)
|Jul 1
|The Truth Teller
|10
|Village green
|Jun 29
|Wondering
|1
|Vacaville council tables pride month proclamations
|Jun 29
|unicorn cluster
|5
|McDonald's OK along Alamo Drive in Vacaville
|Jun 28
|Orange Juice
|4
|Vacaville approves budget, including 11 more po...
|Jun 28
|Orange Juice
|1
|Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12)
|Jun 14
|Shannon78
|482
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Jun 6
|Hooter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC