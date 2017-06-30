Farmers market a great place to find fresh produce
Stalls lined Main Street on Saturday with green vegetables, red onions, ripe cherries and more for the annual Farmers Market. Downtown Vacaville merchants are again partnering with the Pacific Coast Farmers' Market Association to bring the best of the fresh and organically grown produce every Saturday morning.
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Revenge of JOHN The Baptist TOM HUGHS and OBAMA... (Jan '16)
|Sat
|The Truth Teller
|10
|Village green
|Jun 29
|Wondering
|1
|Vacaville council tables pride month proclamations
|Jun 29
|unicorn cluster
|5
|McDonald's OK along Alamo Drive in Vacaville
|Jun 28
|Orange Juice
|4
|Vacaville approves budget, including 11 more po...
|Jun 28
|Orange Juice
|1
|Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12)
|Jun 14
|Shannon78
|482
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Jun 6
|Hooter
|1
