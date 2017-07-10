Downtown Vacaville hosts Rockina Blues Festival
Local volunteer Chris Peters fills up a cup of Heretic Brewery Evil Twin for a patron at the annual festival Saturday in Downtown Vacaville. Michael Morris - The Reporter The good times once again rock-and-rolled into Downtown Vacaville for the Rockin' Blues Festival throughout Saturday for the 14th consecutive year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Revenge of JOHN The Baptist TOM HUGHS and OBAMA... (Jan '16)
|Sat
|The Truth Teller
|10
|Village green
|Jun 29
|Wondering
|1
|Vacaville council tables pride month proclamations
|Jun 29
|unicorn cluster
|5
|McDonald's OK along Alamo Drive in Vacaville
|Jun 28
|Orange Juice
|4
|Vacaville approves budget, including 11 more po...
|Jun 28
|Orange Juice
|1
|Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12)
|Jun 14
|Shannon78
|482
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Jun 6
|Hooter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC