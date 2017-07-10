Downtown Vacaville hosts Rockina Blue...

Downtown Vacaville hosts Rockina Blues Festival

Read more: The Reporter

Local volunteer Chris Peters fills up a cup of Heretic Brewery Evil Twin for a patron at the annual festival Saturday in Downtown Vacaville. Michael Morris - The Reporter The good times once again rock-and-rolled into Downtown Vacaville for the Rockin' Blues Festival throughout Saturday for the 14th consecutive year.

