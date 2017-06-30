Centennial: Carbahal and Company give...

Centennial: Carbahal and Company gives back to community

Growing up in nearby Winters, the Carbahal brothers, John and Manny, knew when they started a business in Davis in 1984, community involvement would be a huge key to success. Thirty-three years later, it turns out they were right as Carbahal & Company is the biggest accounting firm in town, and still growing.

