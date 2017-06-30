Bold explorers of robotics, biotechnology

Richard Bammer -- The Reporter Padan Elementary fifth-grader Edwin Gomez Perez, 10, uses a remote device to control several linkbots during Friday's open house for the Vacaville school's three-week robotics and biotechnology summer program at Will C. Wood High. Sitting on a stool in a Will C. Wood High School science room Friday, Edwin Gomez Perez, 10, used a remote hand-held device to control several linkbots, small softball-sized plastic robots, their wheels and gears whirring quietly on the floor in front of him.

